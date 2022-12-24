Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Shares Up 9.9%

Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $78.00 and last traded at $78.00. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.00.

Bioqual Trading Up 9.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $69.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of -0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average is $71.50.

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter. Bioqual had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter.

Bioqual Dividend Announcement

About Bioqual

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Bioqual’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

Bioqual, Inc provides in-vivo and in-vitro pre-clinical research services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer.

