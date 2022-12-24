Bitcoin Cash 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $92.38 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $1.97 billion and approximately $92.38 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $102.44 or 0.00607960 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,849.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00264341 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00038604 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000637 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,264,219 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.