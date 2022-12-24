Bitcoin Diamond Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $20.70 million and approximately $69,198.29 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00114098 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00195044 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00045608 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053398 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000333 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.