Bitcoin Latinum Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000811 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market capitalization of $76.81 million and $10.12 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Latinum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $857.29 or 0.05089973 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.00499072 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,980.43 or 0.29570240 BTC.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Profile

Bitcoin Latinum’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Latinum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Latinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Latinum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.