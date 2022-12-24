BITICA COIN (BDCC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.36 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $356,194.72 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.13195332 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $301,907.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

