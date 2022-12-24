BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BB opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

About BlackBerry

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.