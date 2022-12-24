BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Trading Down 0.1%

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,335.26 ($16.22) and last traded at GBX 1,340 ($16.28). Approximately 24,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 83,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,342 ($16.30).
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £654.32 million and a P/E ratio of 1,055.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,325.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 20.22 and a quick ratio of 20.22.
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a GBX 14.50 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is currently 27.56%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Managers (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors including support services, software and computer services, media and entertainment, construction and building materials, leisure and hotels, general retailers, mining, oil and gas, specialty and other finance, and information technology hardware.
