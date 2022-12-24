Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives $81.72 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.72.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BPMC shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kate Haviland acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.98 per share, with a total value of $48,378.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,518.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kate Haviland acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.98 per share, with a total value of $48,378.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,518.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,001,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,178,641.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,915. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 1.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 592,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,849,000 after buying an additional 196,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,675,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,006,000 after buying an additional 30,963 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 947,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,540,000 after buying an additional 87,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 367,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,450,000 after buying an additional 81,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000.

BPMC stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.11. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.62. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $111.68.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.