BNB Reaches Market Cap of $39.09 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion and approximately $306.89 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $244.36 or 0.01451809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,965,994 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,966,055.64433807 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 245.38549134 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1161 active market(s) with $337,975,488.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
