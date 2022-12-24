Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last Week

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last week, Bone ShibaSwap has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. Bone ShibaSwap has a total market cap of $141.44 million and $2.39 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bone ShibaSwap token can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00004869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $890.43 or 0.05283904 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.00500536 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,997.73 or 0.29657022 BTC.

Bone ShibaSwap Token Profile

Bone ShibaSwap’s launch date was July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 229,930,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,365,374 tokens. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Bone ShibaSwap’s official message board is shytoshikusama.medium.com. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bone ShibaSwap’s official website is www.shibatoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 229,930,956.0867938 with 160,789,849.7067908 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 0.79201484 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $3,149,792.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

