Brand Architekts Group (LON:BAR) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24.50 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.30). Approximately 6,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 64,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.31).

Brand Architekts Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 38.85. The company has a market capitalization of £6.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1.05.

About Brand Architekts Group

Brand Architekts Group plc operates in the beauty sector in the United Kingdom, other European Union countries, and internationally. The company provides skincare products, haircare products, body care products, bathing products, gifting, and accessories under the Super Facialist, Dirty Works, DrSALTS+, Kind Natured, Fish Soho, MR.

