Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.95

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 1764922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 447.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 266,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 68,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 59,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 342,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

