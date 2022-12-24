Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of BDN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,026. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.
