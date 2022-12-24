Brokerages Set BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Target Price at $114.67

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx Stock Up 3.5 %

BXC stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $650.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $57.49 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.07.

Institutional Trading of BlueLinx

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. BlueLinx had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 70.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that BlueLinx will post 30.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx

(Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.