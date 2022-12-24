Brokerages Set Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Target Price at $925.00

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $925.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLPBY shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coloplast A/S from 780.00 to 835.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Coloplast A/S from 878.00 to 840.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Coloplast A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,045.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Coloplast A/S stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1349 per share. This is a boost from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

