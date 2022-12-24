Brokerages Set Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Target Price at $94.57

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.57.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $874,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $874,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $935,543.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,769,946.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $103.00 on Friday. Crocs has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $136.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.96.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.39. Crocs had a return on equity of 172.58% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $985.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.
