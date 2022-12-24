Brokerages Set Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Target Price at $94.57

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $874,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $874,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $935,543.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,769,946.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Crocs Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,247,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $401,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,482 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,455 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 403,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,722,000 after purchasing an additional 288,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,822,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $103.00 on Friday. Crocs has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $136.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.96.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.39. Crocs had a return on equity of 172.58% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $985.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading

