Brokerages Set Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Price Target at $14.50

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE PAA opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 430.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 46.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.