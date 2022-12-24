Brokerages Set Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target at $66.67

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RETA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of RETA opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.01. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $43.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 322.32% and a negative net margin of 9,897.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 24,938 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 286,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $2,724,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.