Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP) Director Sam Jb Pollock Acquires 6,000 Shares

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) Director Sam Jb Pollock purchased 6,000 shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$42.54 per share, with a total value of C$255,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,760,730.60.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.498 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

