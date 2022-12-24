Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BLDR. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.33.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.42.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $1.67. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $2,777,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 110,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,535,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,187,000 after purchasing an additional 133,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.7% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

