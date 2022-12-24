Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

NASDAQ CALA opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALA. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Calithera Biosciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 120,217 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 22.6% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 429,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 79,010 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 496,100 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the period. 33.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

