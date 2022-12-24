Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th.
Calithera Biosciences Trading Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ CALA opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29.
Calithera Biosciences Company Profile
Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.
