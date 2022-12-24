Callinex Mines (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Shares Down 1.3%

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 5,468 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 10,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Callinex Mines Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65.

Callinex Mines Company Profile

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver ores. The company's flagship project is the Nash Creek property that covers an area of 3,320 meters located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

