Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) is Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the quarter. Cameco makes up approximately 1.6% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Cameco worth $8,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Cameco by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Cameco Stock Performance

CCJ stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.41. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $297.96 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 6.43%. Analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

