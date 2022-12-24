Campbell Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,920 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Endeavor Group makes up approximately 4.5% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,505,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 199.8% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 182,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 121,580 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 103.0% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,433,000 after buying an additional 107,886 shares during the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In related news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 435,000 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of 22.14, for a total transaction of 9,630,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 22.23, for a total value of 1,033,917.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 435,000 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of 22.14, for a total value of 9,630,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 594,515 shares of company stock valued at $13,117,765. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on EDR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 30.70.

Shares of EDR stock traded down 0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,295,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,018. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is 21.87. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 17.42 and a fifty-two week high of 35.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported 0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.34 by 0.04. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of 1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.24 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading

