Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.55.

WEED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.20 to C$4.95 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Canopy Growth to C$2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Canopy Growth to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

TSE WEED opened at C$3.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -4.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of C$2.79 and a twelve month high of C$12.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.19.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.