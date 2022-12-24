Cardano (ADA) Trading 2.6% Lower This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion and approximately $102.63 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001535 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.84 or 0.07241457 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00031001 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00069482 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00053527 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001001 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007916 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022121 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,285,627,462 coins and its circulating supply is 34,498,025,826 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
