CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives $83.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.90.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens decreased their price target on CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $60.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $130.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in CarMax during the second quarter valued at about $130,463,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in CarMax by 46.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,588,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,915,000 after purchasing an additional 817,285 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CarMax by 19.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,911,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,884,000 after purchasing an additional 816,847 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 29.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after acquiring an additional 805,438 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 31.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,495,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,752,000 after acquiring an additional 591,462 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

