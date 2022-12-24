CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.50), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS.

CarMax Stock Performance

CarMax stock opened at $60.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.57. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after buying an additional 303,973 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CarMax by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,221,000 after buying an additional 40,047 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CarMax by 8.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,515,000 after buying an additional 291,804 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in CarMax by 29.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after buying an additional 805,438 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About CarMax

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMX. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.90.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

