CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.50), RTT News reports. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CarMax Price Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $60.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.55 and its 200 day moving average is $80.34. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

CarMax Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in CarMax by 9.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

