Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) Major Shareholder Three-B Lp Pangaea Purchases 2,100 Shares

Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) major shareholder Three-B Lp Pangaea purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $21,063.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 92,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,676.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Three-B Lp Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Three-B Lp Pangaea acquired 5 shares of Cartesian Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $50.15.

On Monday, December 19th, Three-B Lp Pangaea acquired 1,017 shares of Cartesian Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $10,170.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Three-B Lp Pangaea acquired 1,897 shares of Cartesian Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $19,330.43.

On Thursday, November 17th, Three-B Lp Pangaea acquired 22,325 shares of Cartesian Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $223,919.75.

GLBL remained flat at $10.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,971. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $28.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

