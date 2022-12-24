Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOOGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.61.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CZOO. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cazoo Group from $1.00 to $0.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cazoo Group from $0.90 to $0.39 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cazoo Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cazoo Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,561,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251,677 shares in the last quarter. Marcho Partners LLP raised its holdings in Cazoo Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 21,290,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,761,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Builders Union LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter worth $4,519,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cazoo Group by 30.8% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 7,849,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cazoo Group by 39.7% in the third quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 7,735,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Cazoo Group stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56. Cazoo Group has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $6.68.

About Cazoo Group

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

