CDbio (MCD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.00 Billion

CDbio (MCD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One CDbio token can currently be bought for $4.11 or 0.00024378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CDbio has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. CDbio has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $45,329.96 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002565 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $855.46 or 0.05076507 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $84.29 or 0.00500200 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,994.25 or 0.29637093 BTC.
About CDbio
CDbio’s launch date was January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. CDbio’s official website is www.cdbio.global.
CDbio Token Trading
