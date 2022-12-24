CGN Advisors LLC Buys 6,573 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC owned about 1.23% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSMP. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,919,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,420.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 185,038 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 85,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,428,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $24.38 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $26.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.35.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.