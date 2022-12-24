CGN Advisors LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEMA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 138.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 101,648 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS JEMA opened at $34.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.81.

