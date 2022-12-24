CGN Advisors LLC Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of CGN Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,204,000 after acquiring an additional 87,887 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 221,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $50.90 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average of $54.12.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

