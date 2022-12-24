CGN Advisors LLC Has $5.46 Million Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. CGN Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGG. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 23,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period.

JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.84.

