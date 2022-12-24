CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 14,964 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 68.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% during the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $32,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 26.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 321.4% during the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 43,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ENB stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.6538 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.