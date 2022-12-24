CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 17,712 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of T opened at $18.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

