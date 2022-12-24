CGN Advisors LLC Sells 27,764 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

CGN Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,764 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after buying an additional 188,518 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

MUB stock opened at $105.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $116.48.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.