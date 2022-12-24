CGN Advisors LLC Sells 528 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

CGN Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VEU stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.24.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

