Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $535.00 million-$555.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $557.00 million. Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.89-$0.92 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

Shares of CHS stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Activity at Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $518.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 40.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 892,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,030.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chico’s FAS

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,334,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,420,000 after purchasing an additional 160,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,151,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,292,000 after purchasing an additional 777,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,167,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,681,000 after purchasing an additional 174,982 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 10.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,072,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 490,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 22.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 609,773 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chico’s FAS

(Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Featured Stories

