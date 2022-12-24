Chromia (CHR) Market Capitalization Achieves $72.46 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, Chromia has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $72.46 million and $3.30 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.



Chromia was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible.Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects.Chroma (CHR) is the native token designed to empower the Chromia platform and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between developers, users, and investors. One billion CHR tokens were created upon launch of the Chromia system. That constitutes the token supply limit, which means that no tokens will be created in the future.The CHR token’s main purposes: – Act as platform currency – Ecosystem staking – Payment of hosting fees – System-“

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

