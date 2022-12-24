Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 75,680 shares.The stock last traded at $9.94 and had previously closed at $9.93.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCVI. Elequin Capital LP boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 2.9% in the third quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 67,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,588,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,450,000 after buying an additional 212,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,709,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,636,000 after buying an additional 809,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

