Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives $63.65 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.06.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $151,243.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,829,094.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $151,243.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,829,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,536,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,033. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.33. Ciena has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

