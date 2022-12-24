Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Lowered by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 201,550 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 13.5% during the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 25,492 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Cisco Systems by 9.7% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 983,252 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,330,000 after buying an additional 86,812 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,475,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,009,000 after buying an additional 199,870 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,429,618 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,185,000 after buying an additional 51,865 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.71. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $195.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems



Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

