Citigroup Boosts Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $100.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.50.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.3 %

MS stock opened at $86.11 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.50 and its 200-day moving average is $83.75. The firm has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 121.5% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 72,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,599 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 30.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

