Citizen Watch (OTCMKTS:CHCLY) Trading Up 3.7%

Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHCLY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.71 and last traded at $22.71. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

Citizen Watch Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07.

About Citizen Watch

(Get Rating)

Citizen Watch Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells watches and their components worldwide. It operates through four segments: Watches, Machine Tools, Devices and Components, and Electronic and Other Products. The company offers movements, system clocks, sliding headstock type CNC automatic lathes, fixed headstock type CNC automatic lathes, automotive components, compact switches, chip LEDs, LEDs for lighting, crystal devices, motors, digital photo printers, POS and barcode printers, electronic thermometers, and electronic blood pressure monitors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizen Watch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizen Watch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.