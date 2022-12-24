ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.94

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.94 and traded as low as $0.55. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 56,629 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 5.0 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93.
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
