ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.94

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.94 and traded as low as $0.55. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 56,629 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 5.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

