Coerente Capital Management Has $20.77 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Coerente Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for 5.0% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $20,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $232.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 749.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.35. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,032.29%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.93.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

