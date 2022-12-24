CoinEx Token Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0481 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $183.77 million and approximately $273,276.14 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $852.58 or 0.05058991 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.26 or 0.00499966 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,992.33 or 0.29623205 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.